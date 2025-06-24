Police seek info after 1 person seriously injured in assault at Woodbine Beach Park

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police are investigating after one person was assaulted by multiple suspects at Woodbine Beach Park Sunday night.

Police believe the assault occurred near the public washrooms of the park at 11 p.m. They got a call about the incident 25 minutes later.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with serious injuries. He was subsequently taken to the hospital.

“Investigators believe bystanders may have witnessed the incident or recorded the incident and shared it on social media,” police said in a news release on Tuesday, appealing for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). Video footage or photos can also be submitted through the police’s evidence submission page.