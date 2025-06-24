Stabbing in Etobicoke sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Etobicoke on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Emergency services received a call for a stabbing near The Queensway and Atomic Avenue, east of The East Mall, just after 5 p.m.

Police say officers found a male victim with a stab wound.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, officers are looking for the suspect who fled on foot. No description has been released.

It is not immediately known where the stabbing occurred, but a police tape surrounds a TTC bus stop.