Toronto police officer facing theft, breach of trust charges suspended without pay

A Toronto police officer has been charged in connection with an “on-duty incident” and, as a result, has been suspended without pay.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirmed to CP24 the suspension of 38-year-old Det. Const. Brian Sukhram, after the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Tuesday that they had charged him.

TPS added that Sukhram is the first officer to be suspended without pay under the new Community Safety and Policing Act, which came into effect last year. Previously, officers under investigation or facing criminal charges were suspended with pay.

Sukhram has been with the force for 14 years and, as of last year, was assigned to the Drug Squad.

TPS’ Professional Standards Unit initially launched an investigation on July 3, 2024, into allegations against Sukhram.

No details about the allegations have been released. However, the same day as the investigation began, Sukhram was arrested by Peel police in Mississauga for allegedly driving impaired and in possession of illicit drugs. He was also charged with failing to stop after an accident and fleeing from a peace officer.

On Jan. 27 of this year, TPS requested the OPP assume responsibility for the investigation.

As a result, OPP’s Criminal Investigation branch charged Sukhram with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, breach of trust and obstructing justice.

He has been released and is set to appear in a Toronto court on Sept. 4.

The Toronto Police Association, the union representing TPS officers, said in a statement that it is “aware of the charges laid against Officer Sukhram and, given this matter is now before the courts, will not provide further comment.”

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).