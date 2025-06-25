99-year-old woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A 99-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues for reports of a pedestrian being struck.

The woman was crossing Sunrise Avenue when she was struck by a northbound Mercedes Benz making a left turn.

She was rushed to a local trauma centre with critical injuries, paramedics say.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 40-year-old man, remained at the scene, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.