Heat warning ends for Toronto after three days of sweltering temperatures

Cyclists enjoy the outdoors on a hot day as they ride across the Humber Bay Bridge in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Torontonians will see some relief Wednesday now that a three-day heat event that sent temperatures soaring throughout the region and the province has ended.

The heat wave that gripped much of Ontario has subsided and on Wednesday morning, Environment Canada lifted a heat warning that had previously been issued for Toronto.

Despite some easing of the hot and humid weather, Wednesday will still see a balmy high of 29 C, feeling closer to 34 when factoring in the humidity.

According to Environment Canada, a heat wave is defined as “a period with more than three consecutive days of maximum temperatures at or above 32°C/ 90°F.”

“It seems we’ve already moved past the hurdle of high heat and humidity,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said, adding that Wednesday will still be a “very warm day.”

“Some morning cloud and the risk for an isolated shower will dissipate later this morning, revealing partly cloudy skies this afternoon and a beach or pool-worthy high of 30 C.”

Much cooler temperatures are on tap for the remainder of the week, with daytime highs of 22 C and 26 C on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Along with more seasonable temperatures, Toronto could see a stretch of rainy weather. Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The cloudy, wet weather won’t be sticking around. The national weather agency says sunshine returns on Sunday, which will see a high of 29 C.

Monday and Tuesday will see periods of sun and cloud with daytime highs of 30 C and 29 C on each day respectively.