Two Ontario homeowners facing $25,000 in water bills due to leaky toilets

Two Ontario homeowners are speaking out after receiving water bills totalling $25,028. CTV's Pat Foran reports.

Many people use extra water during a heat wave, whether it’s to fill up the pool, water the flowers, or run through a sprinkler.

That’s why it’s important to keep a close eye on your water usage.

Often, if you end up with a huge water bill, the problem may be a leaky toilet, which could lead to massive bills of thousands of dollars, and you’ll be expected to pay it.

Two Ontario homeowners are speaking out after receiving water bills totalling $25,028.

“I wasn’t shocked. I actually laughed and thought there is no way this is correct,” Alan Deokiesingh of Scarborough told CTV News.

He purchased a unit in a Scarborough condominium, and in the fall of 2023, he was told his water consumption was higher than usual.

Even though the building is newer, he eventually found out he had not one but two leaky toilets.

Scarborough condo A Scarborough condominium where Alan Deokiesingh lives is pictured here.

“I just don’t know how you can let them run for six months and just let it add up,” said Deokiesingh.

He was first billed $9,000 by his water company. He told CTV News the unit he purchased is rented out and said that before he could get the toilets replaced, he was hit with another bill of $8,500, for a total of $17,500.

“Think about it. You want more than $17,000 from me because of water,” said Deokiesingh.

When CTV News reached out to his water provider, PowerStream Energy Services, on his behalf, a spokesperson said he must pay the outstanding bill. In a statement, PowerStream said it understands the customer’s frustration and acknowledges the concern the situation has caused.

“While we cannot speak to the specific details of an individual account due to privacy considerations, we are aware of a plumbing issue impacting this residence, as described by Mr. Deokiesingh. In situations like this, we work with affected customers to review their account and offer support where possible,” the company said.

“Water usage within a property remains the responsibility of the account holder. We are continuing to work with Mr. Deokiesingh directly to help reduce the financial impact. We also encourage all customers to regularly monitor their usage through our online tools and to reach out to us with any concerns about their bill.”

Olive Maj of Welland, Ont., was shocked when she received a bill for $7,528 due to a running toilet in her basement.

Olive Maj's toilet Olive Maj's toilet in the basement of her Welland home is seen here.

She is 93 years old and doesn’t use her basement often due to mobility issues.

“This is not just about me. This could happen to anybody, and it just seems unfair,” said Maj.

Her son-in-law, Michael Marcello, told CTV News she is only billed every three months and was given no warning that something was wrong.

“We are not denying that it was a leak. It just seems like an exorbitant amount of money to pay for a water bill,” said Marcello.

Like Deokiesingh, Maj has also been told she must pay her water bill in full.

The City of Welland acknowledged in a statement to CTV News that receiving a high water bill due to a leak can be distressing, especially for someone like Maj, and that it approaches these matters with empathy and tries to work with the resident within the framework of its policies.

“In this case, the homeowner acknowledged a leaking toilet as the source of the increased water usage. As per our policy, water that passes through each meter is measured and billed according to water usage. Since the water system is funded by ratepayers of the water system, every homeowner is responsible for the water consumed on their property. If water bills were forgiven by the municipality, the cost would be passed on to all ratepayers,” the city said.

It noted that there are options for Maj, saying it offered participation in its High Water Usage Leak Adjustment Program, which provides a rebate of up to $1,000 for qualifying cases.

“We also extended a payment plan allowing the outstanding amount to be repaid without interest over a period of time, providing a manageable, long-term approach to the balance,” the city said.

It added that it remains committed to treating all residents equitably while offering reasonable and compassionate support to those who may be facing hardship."

Maj and Deokisingh remain frustrated that they have to pay their huge bills.

“I really think it’s cruel to do that to any citizen,” said Maj.

“I’ve paid them more than my fair share,” said Deokisingh.

“Why don’t they let me get on with my life?”