Brothers who popularized Toronto’s iconic peameal bacon sandwiches retiring after five decades

Brothers and owners of Carousel Bakery in St. Lawrence Market are hanging up their white kitchen coats after nearly 50 years in the business.

Robert and Maurice Biancolin helped popularize Toronto’s iconic peameal bacon sandwiches, which were declared a city signature dish in 2016.

At the end of this week, the Biancolins full-time jobs running the restaurant will turn part-time, and come the end of July, the brothers are fully retiring.

They’re passing the torch on to new owners who they say plan to operate the establishment in a similar way to how they’ve been running it, keep the same staff and same peameal bacon sandwich recipe.

“As you age, life squeezes in on you,” said Maurice, 78. “There’s a time and place for everything to happen, so it was the right time to say goodbye.”

“We’re going to try and make the best of it and help everybody carry on with the tradition and legacy that we’ve created over the last 50 years,” said Robert, 69.

Even before the sandwich received its special status in 2016, the Carousel Bakery version was sought after by celebrities, including Barbra Streisand, who grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“You have breweries, we have breweries. We have hot dogs and sausages, you have hot dogs and sausages, but we do not have this peameal bacon sandwich that I’ve heard so much about,” Streisand said at a concert in Toronto in 2012. “I can’t wait to try it on a Kaiser roll. Sounds delicious.”

Robert said he later learned staff had purchased the sandwich from the restaurant for the singer to enjoy.

Anthony Bourdain featured Carousel Bakery on his show ‘The Layover,’ also in 2012, another memorable and special occasion in the restaurant’s history.

In the 1960s, the Biancolin patriarch, Elso, a butcher by trade, acquired Carousel Bakery. Robert later joined the business, then Maurice.

Biancolins Elso Biancolin and his son, Robert, seen in this clipping for Carousel Bakery.

Both brothers agree many stories and memories live in the space.

“We’ve worked together for 40 years,” said Robert. Nobody’s been stabbed yet,” said Maurice as the pair broke out into laughter.

Robert goes on to say he will miss the staff and patrons.

“I think it’s good for them, but I’m going to miss them,” said Hariett Pearson, who has been a customer for 30 years.

“That was my highlight coming into the market, coming here, and saying hello and being so well looked after.”

Before the brothers leave for good, they hope to see more people they’ve served over the years.

“I’d like to thank all those customers,” said Maurice.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”