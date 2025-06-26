Man critically injured after shooting in North York

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

One man was taken to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in North York.

It happened near Driftwood Avenue and Driftwood Court, near Jane Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area for reports of the sound of gunshots and located a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim is a 23-year-old man and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.