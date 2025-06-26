Ontario country singer Josh Ross apologizes, but stands ground, after calling U.S. ‘the best’ country

Josh Ross poses for photos after winning Country Album of the Year during the Juno Awards in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian country singer Josh Ross is apologizing after he drew jeers on social media for carrying a U.S. flag onstage at a music festival and calling the country the “best” in the world.

Ross posted a statement to TikTok on Monday afternoon saying he’s “sorry to anybody who’s offended” by his comments, adding that he felt the video gaining attention was taken out of context.

The Burlington, Ont., native faced scrutiny after footage posted on social media showed a brief clip of his set at the Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival on June 13 in Bloomington, Ind., just weeks before he’s set to perform Ottawa’s Canada Day celebrations.

In the video, Ross, who lives in Nashville, takes a moment to address his citizenship.

“Fun fact, real quick. I’m Canadian,” he says, gripping a flagpole in his hand.

“You want to know the best fun fact is I moved to the best ... country in the world and I love it very much.”

Another video posted on Instagram showed the crowd chanting “U.S.A! U.S.A!” and passing the flag to Ross.

His comments drew criticism from some online commenters who said the pro-American stance ran against the “Elbows Up” movement and the ongoing political conflict with U.S. president Donald Trump.

“I feel like I’m always representing Canada no matter where I go,” Ross said in his response, which was recorded from his vehicle in Nashville.

“Born and raised in Canada, but I’ve been living in Nashville for the last five plus years. Half my family lives in Canada, the other half is here in the U.S., and I’m as proud of establishing myself in the U.S. as I am being Canadian.”

“Both sides were not communicated in the clip that you guys are seeing and I’m sorry that that wasn’t clear,” he added.

The singer, who recently released “Drunk Right Now (Na Na Na)” with Akon, is booked as one of the performers at Heritage Canada’s Canada Day event in Ottawa. Organizers did not respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this year at the Juno Awards, Ross seemed to take a political middle ground that was out of step with many of his fellow Canadians at the overtly patriotic show.

While accepting the Juno win for country album of the year in March, he said he was proud of being Canadian, but suggested it was on his fellow citizens to find common ground with the U.S.

“I think it’s time to get back to our Canadian roots and remember that friends are better than enemies,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2025.