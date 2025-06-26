Toronto casino slapped with $350K in fines after electronic dance artist hosts ‘impromptu’ afterparty on gaming floor

Ontario’s gambling watchdog has hit a Toronto casino with $350K in fines after it allegedly allowed an electronic dance artist to host an “impromptu” afterparty on the gaming floor following a concert that saw assaults, drug overdoses, and “acts of public indecency.”

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced the fines against Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto on Thursday in connection with an incident they say took place on Sept. 27, 2024.

According to the AGCO, an electronic dance music event held that day drew thousands to a theatre adjacent to the casino at the Etobicoke establishment. The artist was not named by the AGCO.

They said the event was “marked by widespread intoxication, disorderly behaviour, and numerous criminal and medical incidents,” both inside and outside the venue. At one point, additional police and emergency services needed to be called in to assist the paid duty officers who were present to “manage the situation.”

“In the midst of this high-risk environment, casino management approved an unscheduled request by the performing artist to host an after party on the active gaming floor,” the AGCO said, noting 400 guests were permitted onto the gaming floor as table games and slot machines were running. The artist was also allowed to perform at that time.

The AGCO said security personnel were unable to effectively control the casino floor and, at one point, one attendee was seen climbing onto one of the slot machines.

The casino, according to the AGCO, failed to promptly report the incidents as required.

“Casino operators have a fundamental duty to control their gaming environment. Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto’s lapses in this incident compromised the safety of patrons and the security and integrity of the gaming floor,” Karin Schnarr, CEO and registrar of the AGCO, said in a news release.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto has 15 days to appeal the decision.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the casino said in part, “We respect the AGCO’s decision and fully acknowledge its role in setting and enforcing the standards that guide the gaming industry. We take full responsibility for this incident. We have acted thoroughly to address it and have imposed multiple compliance safeguards to prevent a similar incident.”