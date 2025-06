A tractor-trailer rollover shut down a stretch of the West Highway 401 Collector lanes at Neilson Rd.

A stretch of Highway 401 is closed in Scarborough after a tractor-trailer rollover on the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police say the westbound collector lanes of the highway are shut down at Neilson Road for the collision as well as the transfer lanes to the express.

One driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The northbound Neilson Road ramp to Hwy. 401 westbound is also closed, police said.

The highway is not expected to reopen until around noon.