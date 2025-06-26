Video shows three suspects robbing cellphone store in Etobicoke

Newly obtained video shows the moment three suspects robbed a cellphone store in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a Freedom Mobile store near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue just before 4 p.m.

In security footage shared with CTV News Toronto, three masked individuals, including one armed with a hammer, push through the side gate of the store and run to the back.

One suspect then kicks a hole in the door to the back room. Once inside, they tried to open a safe but were unsuccessful.

The suspects then grabbed several cellphones from another cabinet before running out to a waiting vehicle.

There was one employee at the time who ran out when the suspects broke into the store. Police said he was not injured.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, the employee who wanted to remain anonymous said this was the fourth robbery attempt at the store in the past three months. That’s why the store keeps the doors locked.

“I feel scared sometimes because last time it happened with a gun,” he said. “They put a gun on me and then on one of my customers as well.”

He recounted that he was also assaulted and punched the last time the store was robbed.

“So, this time I didn’t give them the chance to actually do anything because I ran out,” the employee said.

He noted that the suspects fled in a black Honda Civic.

Police have not released any suspect information.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong