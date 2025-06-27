250 CN Tower workers could go on strike before Canada Day as contract talks stall

The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The CN Tower opened 43 years ago today THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

More than 200 CN Tower workers could begin job action as soon as Monday, which could disrupt operations on Canada Day.

In a statement on Friday, Unifor, which represents the 250 full-time and part-time workers at Toronto’s iconic landmark, said negotiations had reached a standstill.

The deadline to reach a deal and avoid a strike or lockout is at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

“We’ve hit an impasse and time is running out,” said Shan Ramanathan, president of Unifor Local 4271.

“Our members want a fair deal. We’re ready to bargain, but the company needs to return to the table with a serious commitment to reaching an agreement.”

According to the union, the lack of pension improvements and the need for fair wage increases are among the key issues at the bargaining table.

Union members include hosts, waitstaff, bartenders, chefs, cooks, and butchers.

The CN Tower is owned by Canada Lands Company, a Crown corporation.