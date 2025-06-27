3 teens facing combined 73 charges after Toronto police seize loaded AK-47 and AR-style rifles

Investigators say they seized loaded assault rifles and arrested three teens who were out on bail in Etobicoke.

Three teenagers out on bail are facing a combined 73 charges after AK-47 and AR-style assault rifles were found at the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle that fled a police traffic stop in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Toronto police said two officers tried to stop a vehicle without headlights in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just after 11 p.m.

But the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, police said. Shortly after, it lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police said four people were seen getting out of the vehicle and running away on foot.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found an AK-47 (micro) assault rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.

Police said an AR-style assault rifle with 31 rounds of ammunition was discovered on the ground beside the vehicle. Officers later found a handgun concealed in the vehicle.

After searching the area, police found and arrested three suspects. The fourth remains at large.

Police said one suspect was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun with 30 rounds of ammunition at the time of the arrest.

“All three youths were on bail at the time of their arrests for previous firearm-related charges,” police said.

The suspects, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both the 17-year-old and 16-year-old are each facing 27 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and failure to comply with a release order.

The youngest is facing 19 charges, including possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of property or thing obtained by crime within Canada exceeding $5,000.

Police have not released a description of the fourth suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.