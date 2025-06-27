ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

3 teens facing combined 73 charges after Toronto police seize loaded AK-47 and AR-style rifles

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Investigators say they seized loaded assault rifles and arrested three teens who were out on bail in Etobicoke.

Three teenagers out on bail are facing a combined 73 charges after AK-47 and AR-style assault rifles were found at the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle that fled a police traffic stop in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Toronto police said two officers tried to stop a vehicle without headlights in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just after 11 p.m.

But the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, police said. Shortly after, it lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police said four people were seen getting out of the vehicle and running away on foot.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found an AK-47 (micro) assault rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.

Police said an AR-style assault rifle with 31 rounds of ammunition was discovered on the ground beside the vehicle. Officers later found a handgun concealed in the vehicle.

After searching the area, police found and arrested three suspects. The fourth remains at large.

Police said one suspect was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun with 30 rounds of ammunition at the time of the arrest.

“All three youths were on bail at the time of their arrests for previous firearm-related charges,” police said.

The suspects, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both the 17-year-old and 16-year-old are each facing 27 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and failure to comply with a release order.

The youngest is facing 19 charges, including possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of property or thing obtained by crime within Canada exceeding $5,000.

Police have not released a description of the fourth suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.