3 teens facing combined 73 charges after Toronto police seize loaded AK-47 and AR-style rifles

Three teenagers out on bail are facing a combined 73 charges after AK-47 and AR-style assault rifles were found at the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle that fled a police traffic stop in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Toronto police said two officers tried to stop a vehicle without headlights in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just after 11 p.m.
But the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, police said. Shortly after, it lost control and crashed into a tree.
Police said four people were seen getting out of the vehicle and running away on foot.
When officers arrived, they allegedly found an AK-47 (micro) assault rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle.
Police said an AR-style assault rifle with 31 rounds of ammunition was discovered on the ground beside the vehicle. Officers later found a handgun concealed in the vehicle.
After searching the area, police found and arrested three suspects. The fourth remains at large.
Police said one suspect was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun with 30 rounds of ammunition at the time of the arrest.
“All three youths were on bail at the time of their arrests for previous firearm-related charges,” police said.
The suspects, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Both the 17-year-old and 16-year-old are each facing 27 charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device and failure to comply with a release order.
The youngest is facing 19 charges, including possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of property or thing obtained by crime within Canada exceeding $5,000.
Police have not released a description of the fourth suspect.
They are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.