A dump truck is seen on its side after hitting a home in Etobicoke on Thursday, June 26, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

Toronto police say a dump truck hit a home in Etobicoke Thursday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

It happened in the area of Athol Avenue and Chartwell Road, east of Islington Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show the truck on its side.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say there was no structural damage to the home. The cause of the collision is unknown.