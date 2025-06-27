Fun things to do on Canada Day in Toronto, and what’s open/closed on the holiday

Two attendees pose for a photograph ahead a fireworks show in Centennial park as part of Canada Day celebrations, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

There will be plenty of fun things to do in Toronto on Canada Day as well as some business and service closures to take note of as people come together to celebrate the country’s 158th birthday.

Here’s a roundup of what you can do as well as a list of what’s open and closed on July 1.

Things to do on Canada Day in the city

Amesbury Park, 151 Culford Rd., from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A full day of community-led programming with food vendors, activities, fireworks, and entertainment for all ages.

Thomson Memorial Park, 1005 Brimley Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A family-friendly festival featuring music, crafts, entertainment, a parade, and a pancake breakfast.

87.jpg John Weatherbed, wearing a hat made of Canadian flags, takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Lahodynskyj)

Stan Wadlow Park, 888 Cosburn Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

East York Toronto’s Canada Day Festival includes live performances, community booths, fireworks, and activities for the kids. The rain-or-shine festivities will get underway at 10:30 a.m. with a parade starting at Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Ave.

Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St., noon to 10:15 p.m.

A community celebration featuring live music, a kids’ zone, a food and vendor fair, and fireworks.

Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W., noon to 5:30 p.m.

Free programming for the whole family, including face painting, live music, and dance performances.

Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The free annual Neighbours Togethers on Canada Day celebration will feature live entertainment, a lion dance, multicultural performances, martial arts demonstrations, children’s activities, and a barbecue.

Dentonia Park, 80 Thyra Ave., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Canada Day with the whole family at Dentonia Park with fun, food, and community spirit.

Canada flag Source: Anthony Daniel.

Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., starting at noon

The annual Q107 Canada Day Picnic features classic rock tribute bands, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and more. Free admission. Rain or shine.

Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley St. W., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canada Day 2025 Celebrations include a full day of excitement for all ages featuring live performances, midway rides, crafts and games for kids, roaming entertainers, self-guided tours of the historic Legislative Building, and food.

Downsview Park, 70 Canuck Ave., 4 to 10:30 p.m.

Canada Day at Downsview Park features a full roster of live entertainment, games for kids, inflatables, vendors, food trucks, and fireworks at 10 p.m. All festivities take place at the park’s Festival Terrace.

Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., starting at noon

Harbourfront’s Canada Day Celebration is a day of music, an outdoor marketplace showcasing 100% Canadian-made goods, live performances, food, and fireworks at 10:45 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford Dr., starting at 10 a.m.

Take in the second day of the Rhythms of Canada Summer Festival, which will feature world-class performances, hands-on activities for all ages, and delicious food. Rain-or-shine.

Fireworks displays

The City of Toronto’s flagship, 14-minute pyrotechnic show will once again take place at Ashbridges Bay Park at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

The city will also host fireworks displays at Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Rd.; Amesbury Park, 151 Culford Rd.; Milliken Park, 4325 McCowan Rd.; Stan Wadlow Park, 888 Cosburn Ave.; and Mel Lastman Square, 5100 Yonge St.

toronto fireworks People watch a fireworks show in Centennial park as part of Canada Day celebrations, in Toronto on Sunday, July 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

What’s open on Canada Day

The Eaton Centre is the only major shopping centre in Toronto that will be open on July 1 (from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Some T&T, Rabba Fine Foods, Pusateri’s grocery stores and other local grocers, select The Beer Store locations (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Wine Rack, select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall stores, and Cineplex theatres.

Most major attractions: The Toronto Zoo (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.), the CN Tower (9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Rogers Centre (Jays vs. Yankees at 3:30 p.m.), Royal Ontario Museum (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), Art Gallery of Ontario (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.), the Distillery Historic District (noon to 6 p.m.), Centreville Amusement Park (10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Little Canada (10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.), Casa Loma (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Hockey Hall of Fame (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and the Ontario Science Centre at Harbourfront Centre (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Toronto Blue Jays fans stand for national anthem Toronto Blue Jays fans stand for the playing of the national anthems before AL action between the Toronto BLue Jays and Detroit Tigers in Toronto on Canada Day, Monday July 1, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Fort York National Historic Site at 250 Fort York Blvd., Scarborough Museum at 1005 Brimley Rd., and Gibson House Museum at 5172 Yonge St. will be open on Canada Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with special daytime programming and free admission.

Allan Gardens and Centennial Park conservatories will both be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto’s five municipal golf courses are also open on Canada Day.

Riverdale Farm will be open on Tuesday and admission is free.

The High Park Animal Display will be open on July 1 from 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Drivers should note that roads in the park will be closed to vehicular traffic that day.

Outdoor pools, supervised beaches, and wading pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, while splash pads in the city will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Public tennis and pickleball courts will be open. Players are asked to share the courts by limiting their play time to half-hour intervals if others are waiting to use them.

Public transit

The TTC will be operating on July 1, but will be offering holiday service.

To support those attending the Canada Day celebrations, including the fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park, the Toronto Transit Commission will increase subway service on lines 1 and 2 as well as streetcar service on the 509 and 510 on Tuesday. There will also be extra bus service on the 92 Woodbine and 22 Coxwell routes on July 1.

GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule on Canada Day.

Those looking to take the ferry to Toronto Islands on Tuesday can purchase tickets online.

What’s closed on Canada Day

St. Lawrence Market, at 92-95 Front St. E., will be closed on Canada Day.

As Tuesday is a statutory holiday, all federal, provincial, and municipal offices, including library branches and community centres, as well as ServiceOntario and Service Canada locations, the LCBO, and most banks and major grocery stores will be closed.

Canada Post will also not be delivering mail on July 1.

Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall, Yorkdale Shopping Centre (except for some restaurants and the movie theatre), Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, and Scarborough Town Centre will be closed for the holiday.