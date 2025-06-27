Toronto Pride parade: where to watch and what to know about road closures

FILE - Participants carry a pride flag as they walk in the Toronto Pride Parade, on Sunday June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The city’s Pride Month celebration is culminating this weekend with the annual Pride Parade.

Over 25,000 marchers and 250 groups are expected to participate, with hundreds of thousands more lining up downtown Toronto to celebrate the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Park Road and Rosedale Valley Road and will travel south along Yonge Street. It will end at Bay Street and Queen Street West.

CP24 will have special coverage of the parade from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., hosted by Bill Coulter and Jee-Yun Lee. They will be joined by event organizers and community groups during the parade.

You can stream CP24’s Toronto Pride Parade 2025 special on CP24.com, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CP24 and CTV News apps.

Meanwhile, the Trans March and Dyke March are happening on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Here are the road closures you need to know:

Trans March (June 27, starting at 7 p.m.) and Dyke March (June 28, starting at 1 p.m.)

Hayden Street from Yonge Street to Church Street

Yonge Street from Bloor Street East to Gould Street

Gould Street from Yonge Street to Church Street

Church Street from Gould Street to Hayden Street

Pride & Remembrance Run (June 28)

The following roads will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Wellesley Street between Jarvis Street and Queens Park Crescent

Queens Park in both directions between College Street and Bloor Street West.

Pride Parade (June 29)

Toronto Pride Parade route Toronto Pride 2025's Festival map include the route for the parades and marches. (Toronto Pride)

At 8 a.m., Rosedale Valley Road will be closed form Park Road to Bayview Avenue

At 11 a.m., the following road closures will come into effect:

Church Street from Yonge Street to Bloor Street East

Park Road from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street East

Asquith Avenue from Yonge Street to Park Road

Collier Street from Yonge Street to Church Street

At 12 p.m., the following road closures will come into effect:

Bloor Street West from Bay Street to Ted Rogers Way

Yonge Street from Church Street to Queen Street East

Dundas Street West from University Avenue to Victoria Street

Bay Street from Queen Street to Dundas Street

Police say all roads are expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

Pride Toronto Street Fair (June 27 to June 30)

From 9 a.m. on Friday to 7 a.m. on Monday, Church Street will be closed between Dundas and Bloor Street East.

Wellesley Street East will also be closed between Yonge and Jarvis Streets.