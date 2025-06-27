You can now bet on when you think the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will open

"Out of Service" signs are shown on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in Toronto on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Nearly 15 years after construction began, there’s a possibility the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT will open this coming September.

If you’d like to place your bets on that, you actually can.

Online sportsbook FanDuel has a novelty betting offer on when the Eglinton LRT will be open.

“At FanDuel, our team of dedicated Canadian Traders are on the ground building novelty markets that touch on the most topical storylines across sports, entertainment, local news and pop culture,” the FanDuel Canada Trading Team told CP24 in a statement.

“Our goal is to engage in the conversations our customers are already having, offering odds on the moments that resonate.”

The site has been taking wagers for a month now and following last week’s announcement from Metrolinx about the current timeline for the Crosstown LRTs opening, it has seen a surge of activity.

“We have seen increasing interest in this market with 35 per cent of all bets being placed this week,” FanDuel Canada said.

The top two most popular opening timelines receiving bets are “On or after November 1st” and “Before or on August 31st.”

If correct, bettors will earn +550 for the former or +1100 for the latter.

The favourite however—at +195—is for the LRT to launch between Sept. 16 and Sept. 20

There are three other dates available to wager on as well.

“At FanDuel, we are committed to promoting responsible gaming, ensuring that our customers can enjoy these unique betting opportunities with responsible play in mind. That is why our novelty markets, including the Eglinton LRT market, carry low bet limit restrictions.”

Construction on the Crosstown began in 2011 and the nearly-$13 billion line was originally expected to be complete by 2020.