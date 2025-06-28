2 suspects accused of demanding money for unauthorized Toronto home repair

Police are searching for this pickup truck in connection with a mischief and fraud investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly tried to defraud a homeowner after working on their property without permission.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning near Danforth and Kelvin avenues.

Police said two men approached a resident and told them that their home needed work.

Without the homeowner’s permission, the men allegedly started working. Police said the homeowner confronted the men, who then demanded money for their work.

When the homeowner threatened to call the police, the men fled in a black pickup truck.

Both suspects are described as white men between 25 and 30 years old, standing at five feet ten inches and wearing baseball hats.

One of them had a medium build, strawberry-blonde hair, a beard, and was wearing a baseball hat, brown shorts, and construction boots.

Police have released a photo of the truck described as having a stripe down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).