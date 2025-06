A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Danielle Moore Circle, east of Midland Avenue, just before 6 p.m. after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

Police say the rider was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The cause of the collision is unknown.