Toronto Public Health seeking person who came in contact with bat that may have rabies

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is looking for a person who came in contact with a bat that may have rabies earlier this week.

TPH says it has learned about an injured bat exhibiting symptoms of rabies and that the animal was physically handled at the north entrance to 88-100 Harbour St. on Wednesday around 9:24 p.m.

“Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of mammals including humans. Rabies can lead to death if it is left untreated before symptoms appear,” TPH says. The virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal.

The person is believed to be standing at five-foot-eight with a beard and was seen wearing eyeglasses, a black T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers. TPH says the person was also holding a black water bottle.

The local health unit is urging the person to immediately call 416-338-7600 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or 311 after hours. TPH says the person should ask to speak to the healthy environments manager on call.