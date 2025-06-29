Group of boys, ages 14 and 15, assaulted and stabbed man in Riverdale, police say

Toronto police are searching for a group of 14- and 15-year-old boys who allegedly stabbed a man in his 20s at a park in Riverdale early Saturday morning.

Police said they got a stabbing call around 12:47 a.m. at Withrow Park near Carlaw and Bain avenues.

A group of teenagers setting off fireworks in the area got into a verbal altercation with a man, police said.

The group allegedly assaulted and stabbed the man before running north towards Danforth Avenue.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police told CP24 that there were at least four teens involved who were last seen wearing all dark clothing and face masks.

They are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).