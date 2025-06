Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man in his 60s is in the hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing at 6:15 p.m. in the area of Glen Everest Road and Wynnview Crescent, east of Kingston Road.

When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No suspect information has been released.