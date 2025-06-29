Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on TTC streetcar

Police say the man in the photo is wanted in a sex assault investigation.

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a woman on a TTC streetcar at Union Station earlier this week.

Police said they got a call for a sexual assault at the downtown transit hub just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man on board streetcar #4432 approached a female passenger and allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her.

On Sunday, police released a photo of the suspect, believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, five-foot-six, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, beige pants and carrying a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).