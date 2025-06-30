99-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a pedestrian struck in North York on June 30, 2025 has died in hospital.

A 99-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in North York last week has died in hospital police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues, south of Eglinton Avenue East, at 1 p.m. on June 24 for a person injury collision.

Police said a 40-year-old male who was travelling north on Victoria Park at that time made a left turn onto Sunrise and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition.

In an update, police said the woman died in hospital on Monday. She has not been identified.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. It’s unclear if any charges will be laid.

“There are many steps in an investigation that need to take place before the investigators determine if charges are warranted or not,” police told CTV News Toronto in and email.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.