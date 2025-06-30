Vaughan, Ont., man charged after 12-year-old girl allegedly threatened at youth soccer game

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A man from Vaughan, Ont., has been charged after allegedly uttering a violent threat towards a 12-year-old girl during a youth soccer game earlier this month, prompting the match to end early prematurely.

In a news release issued Monday, York Regional Police revealed that 53-year-old Gianni Luciani has been charged with one count of uttering threats in connection with the June 20 incident at Concord Thornhill Regional Park, near Dufferin Street and Highway 407.

Soccer field An image of the soccer match between two U13 girls teams on June 20 (left), and what the field looks like in the day (right). (Andrea Yepez, City_of_Vaughan/X)

The incident, which took place during a U13 girls’ soccer match, caused the game to be called off mid-play and raised serious concern from officials and those who attended.

Investigators allege the accused — a parent of a player — threatened a youth on the opposing team during the second half of the game.

As CTV News Toronto previously reported, the game between Kleinburg Nobleton Soccer Club’s iModel and Glen Shields Juventus FC was unfolding as normal until a sideline confrontation escalated.

In a video reviewed by CTV, a man’s voice can be heard shouting, “I’m going to f***ing stab you,” after two players collided near the edge of the field.

While the footage did not clearly identify the speaker, coaches with KNSC said the threat was directed at one of their 12-year-old players and was made by a parent from the opposing side. The young player was described as visibly “distraught,” and KNSC coaching staff made the decision to end the game over safety concerns.

“It was no longer about the fun of the game,” Nikita Moriarity, KNSC’s assistant coach, previously told CTV News Toronto. “It was about the physical, emotional and psychological well-being of a 12-year-old young girl.”

Juventus FC previously denied the version of events described by KNSC, saying they “categorically reject” the claims and that it was “inaccurate and misleading.”

York Regional Police say they take all threats seriously.

“We will not tolerate any form of threats, intimidation, or violence at public events, including youth sports,” investigators said in a release Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to come forward and contact York Regional Police immediately.

