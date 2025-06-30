2 people taken to hospital following 4-vehicle crash on DVP

Heavy traffic is seen in the southbound lanes of the DVP following a collision on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (City of Toronto)

Two people are in hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the Don Valley Parkway on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the highway near Don Mills Road just before 9 p.m.

Toronto police said a woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person suffered minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The collision resulted in the closure of all southbound lanes of the DVP south of Don Mills Road, causing heavy traffic.

Northbound DVP was also reduced to one lane as a result.