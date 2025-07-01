Toronto Canada Day celebrations: where to attend and what to know about road closures

John Weatherbed, wearing a hat made of Canadian flags, takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in Toronto, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Andrew Lahodynskyj)

The city’s annual Canada Day festivities will result in some road closures on Tuesday, as Torontonians celebrate the nation, amid a rise in national pride.

An event is being held at Mel Lastman Square at 5100 Yonge Street starting at 7 p.m and will feature kid’s activities, entertainment, live music performances and a variety of food and beverage vendors.

The highlight is a 4-minute-long fireworks display that is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Toronto police say Hillcrest Avenue will be closed between Yonge and Doris Avenue from 7 p.m. to midnight, and the southbound lanes of Yonge could also be closed from Park Home Avenue to North York Boulevard depending on crowd size.

Some TTC bus routes will also be on detour around the affected area beginning at 7.

Police say motorists can expect delays.

Other Canada Day celebrations in the city include events at Amesbury and Thomson Memorial parks, Gibson House, Nathan Phillips Square, and Harbourfront Centre.