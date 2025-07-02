Man charged after allegedly following female to her home in Toronto’s west end; police believe there may be more victims

Trevor Edwards, 46, of Toronto, has been charged with unlawfully in a dwelling and criminal harassment in connection with a suspiciious incident investigation in Toronto's west end. (TPS photo)

Toronto police have arrested a male suspect who allegedly followed a female victim to her west-end home on three separate occasions.

On Oct. 8, 2024, police say they were called the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Vaughan Road after receiving reports of a suspicious incident.

They say that a male allegedly followed a female for several blocks to her residence on three separate occasions between August and October 2024.

Investigators allege that on one occasion the male attempted to speak to the female, while on another, he was able to enter her apartment building.

On July 1, Trevor Edwards, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with unlawfully in a dwelling and criminal harassment. He was scheduled to appear in bail court today at 10 a.m.

Police have since released the accused’s photo and previously issued a public safety alert as they believe there may be more incidents and more victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.