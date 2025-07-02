No injuries reported after shooting at Toronto restaurant: police

Police are investigating after a restaurant in the Annex was hit by gunfire. CP24 Crime Analyst Steve Ryan reports.

Toronto police are investigating after they say a restaurant in The Annex was shot at Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Bedford and Davenport roads just before 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found evidence of gunfire. Images from the scene showed what appeared to be at least eight bullet holes in the restaurant’s windows.

No injuries have been reported, and police haven’t released a suspect description or possible motive for the shooting.

Police did not identify the restaurant where the shooting took place, but said it was closed at the time.