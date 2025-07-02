Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled alongside police surveillance camera

The camera at Parkside Drive is monitoring the road once again after being cut down numerous times in recent months.

The speed enforcement camera on Parkside Drive in Toronto’s west end is back up on its pedestal and ready to catch speeding drivers.

The installation comes with an extra set of eyes watching over it to deter troublemakers.

On May 23, the speed camera was vandalized for the fifth time in seven months.

As the new one went back into service this week, Toronto Hydro tells CTV News Toronto a nearby surveillance camera was also installed at the request of Transportation Services for Toronto police.

police surveillance parkside A surveillance camera was installed near the Parkside Drive speed camera at the request of Transportation Services for Toronto police. (CTV News Toronto)

“Hopefully the eye in the sky is now going to help,” said Genevieve Lacroix, co-chair of the advocacy group Safe Parkside.

Lacroix explained when the speed camera is working she sees a change in how people drive, but once they go past it, speeds increase. She said the speed camera should only be a temporary solution.

“For whatever little impact it has, we like to have it. What we would like to see is a complete redesign of the street, which would solve all issues.”

The speed limit on Parkside Drive is 40 kilometres per hour—and even with the camera working again, CTV News Toronto captured several people Wednesday driving over 50 kilometres per hour.

speed enforcement CTV News Toronto captured several people driving over 50 kilometres per hour in the 40 zone on Parkside Drive despite the presence of a speed camera.

In 2021, road safety was the spotlight on Parkside after a devastating chain-reaction crash killed two seniors.

Of all the speed camera enforcement machines in the city, the location is the biggest revenue generator in the city, garnering 66,000 tickets and more than $7 million in fines. Safe Parkside said the speed camera first went into service in 2022.

“I don’t know, it’s a cat and mouse game,” said one motorist. “But I think it’s a good idea. I think it’s good to keep the neighbourhood safe.”

“There are a number of people who roar at night. I don’t know why (vandals) keep tearing it down, they are just going to put it back up. It’s upsetting, because it’s dangerous,” said a woman who lives nearby.

While some welcome the extra eyes to ensure the speed camera works and even said it a police camera should have been installed sooner, others see two sides.

“I can certainly understand the need, especially in an area where there’s a lot of dogs, lots of children,” said Leah Fassett. “But I can also see the side of people not wanting to have cameras everywhere in their neighbourhood.”

Only time will tell if the new surveillance camera will be enough to protect the speed camera from further destruction.

The speed camera on Parkside is not the only one getting vandalized in the city.

According to Toronto police, there were several reports of damaged cameras in multiple locations in just a few days at the end June.

Lacroix said she understands motorists are frustrated getting around the city, but wants people to drive safely.

“Be a bit more patient, be a bit more courteous, pay attention to the road,’” said Lacroix.

“You have to remember at the end of the day that those are people’s lives, those are our kids, those are our grandparents, those are our parents, that are actually community members or just even using the street and you are endangering them by wanting to speed.”

Toronto police say 11 other speed cameras were vandalized within a week in June

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Toronto police confirmed that 11 other speed cameras were vandalized within the span of a week last month.

The cameras, the locations of which span across the city, were vandalized between June 24 and June 30.

“All investigations are currently ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police,” they said.

Police added that there still may be damaged speed cameras that have yet to be reported.