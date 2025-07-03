2 men found dead in Scarborough

Police tape is shown in Ontario, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are investigating after two men were located dead in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said they were called to an address in the Ionview neighbourhood, near Birchmount and Chelwood roads, just south of Eglinton Avenue East, before 6:30 p.m., following reports of two adult males who had been found deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time, they said in a post on social media.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

