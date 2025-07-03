Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender

Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Andrew Smith is described as a Caucasian male, 30 years old, five foot 10 inches, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Smith has several tattoos;
- Right forearm: ‘RECOVERY’
- Left hand: ’95′
- Right hand: ‘Toronto Maple Leafs’
- Right hand: ‘LAST’
Smith is serving a two-year, 5 month and 16-day sentence for:
- Break and enter with intent
- Break and enter with intent - not a dwelling/house
- Assault-intentional use of force
Smith is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Anyone with information to Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.