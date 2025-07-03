High Park sexual assault suspect, who allegedly dragged woman into the woods, arrested

LIVE1 Digital Channel - There are currently no events scheduled on LIVE1. Check back soon to watch live events from across Canada and the world.

Toronto police say they have arrested a man after a 62-year-old woman was dragged into a wooded area in High Park and sexually assaulted last month.

The incident happened on June 4.

Police said they were called to the popular west-end park, to the area of Howard Park Avenue and Parkside Drive, that day at around 10:40 p.m.

At that time, they said that the victim was walking alone on a paved pathway when she was allegedly approached from behind by an unknown male who pulled her into a wooded area of the park and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, whose injuries were described as non-life-threatening, was able to get away from the suspect and seek help from a passerby who called police, they said.

Police released a limited description of the suspect shortly following the incident and asked members of the public for help in identifying him.

They also urged people to be vigilant when using the park following the attack.

Today, investigators announced the arrest of 35-year-old Cortny Henry, of Toronto, following a “thorough investigation” by the Sex Crimes Unit.

During a news conference, Det. Adrian Pileggi said the accused was arrested on Wednesday and charged with overcome resistance by choking, sexual assault cause bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement, robbery, fail to comply with probation, and unlawfully possess schedule I substance. The charges have not been tested in court.

Henry was scheduled to appear in bail court today at 10 a.m.

Pileggi, of the Sex Crimes Unit, said the accused has a criminal record and was on probation at the time of the incident.

He added that he’s limited in what he can share about this case as the matter is before the courts.

The detective did say that police want to “continue to protect the privacy and wellbeing of the victim.”

“These are traumatic crimes. We recognize how incredibly difficult it can be to come forward, and we’re grateful to the victim in this case, for her resilience,” he said, adding that they’ve released a photo of the accused as they believe there may be more victims.

“If you have experienced something similar involving this individual, or if you have any information that can help in this or any other investigation, we encourage you to contact police. You will be treated with care, respect and confidentiality.”

Police say they’ll be patrolling High Park throughout the summer

Supt. Andrew Eckland, of 11 Division, said following the incident police stepped up patrols at High Park, adding that the public would continue to see an increased police presence there throughout the summer.

Calling what occurred “terrible and traumatic” for both for the victim as well as the wider community, he said police are “committed” to ensuring the safety of those who visit and use High Park.

“This assault understandably caused fear and concern the community,” said Eckland, adding that they hear and share the community’s concerns.

“No one should feel unsafe walking in their own neighborhood or alone in a public park… We want you to enjoy this park and every part of this neighborhood with confidence.”

Further, he said they’re also concerned about other victims as the accused was located outside of the city.

Eckland noted that police haven’t received any other reports of sexual assaults of this nature at High Park.

“This type of crime is very rare. (It) is a safe park,” he said.

Toronto police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras