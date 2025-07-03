Motorcyclist dead after being struck by truck driver in Etobicoke: Toronto police

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died after being hit by the driver of a truck in Etobicoke according to a social post from Toronto Police.

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died after being hit by the driver of a truck in Etobicoke, say Toronto police.

The crash happened on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. near North Queen Street and Atomic Avenue, which is east of Highway 427 and north of the Gardiner Expressway.

Investigators initially said that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital wth serious injuries. They announced that he’d died in a follow-up post on social media.

The driver, meanwhile, remained on scene, police said.

Motorists should expect delays in the area as all lanes of North Queen between The East Mall and Shorncliffe Road are closed due to the collision. they said.