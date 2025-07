A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a pick-up truck in Etobicoke on July 3, say Toronto police. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist in his 50s has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck in Etobicoke, say Toronto police.

The crash happened on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. near North Queen Street and Atomic Avenue, which is east of Highway 427 and north of the Gardiner Expressway.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

They are advising people to expect delays in the area as all lanes are closed due to the collision.