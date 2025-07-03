Toronto police announce arrest in High Park sexual assault where woman was dragged into wooded area

Cortny Henry, 35, of Toronto, is facing severl charged in connection with a June 4 sexual assault at High Park. (TPS photo)

Toronto police say they have arrested a man after a woman in her 60s was dragged into a wooded area in High Park and sexually assaulted last month.

The incident happened on June 4.

Police said they were called to the popular west-end park at around 10:40 p.m. that day after receiving reports of a woman who had been sexually assaulted.

At that time, they said that the victim was walking on a paved pathway when she was allegedly approached from behind by an unknown male suspect who dragged her into a wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was able to get away from the suspect and seek help from a passerby who called police, police said.

Police released a limited description of the suspect shortly following the incident and asked members of the public for help in identifying him. They also urged the people to be vigilant when using the park following the attack.

Today, police announced the arrest of 35-year-old Cortny Henry, of Toronto.

During a news conference, they said he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with overcome resistance by choking, sexual assault cause bodily harm, uttering threats, forcible confinement, robbery, fail to comply with probation, and unlawfully possess schedule I substance. The charges have not been tested in court.

The accused was scheduled to appear in bail court today at 10 a.m.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras