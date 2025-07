A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The TTC says the upper bus bay at Wilson Station is currently blocked due to some sort of collision involving a garbage truck.

Around 11:40 a.m., the TTC confirmed the bus bay was blocked, with buses backed up, and advised customers to use the lower bus bay for all service in the meantime.

A supervisor has been dispatched to investigate the incident, the TTC said.

It’s not yet clear how the collision occurred.