Woman in hospital after being hit by driver near Etobicoke’s Marie Curtis Park

A woman in her 20s was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Wednesday night near Marie Custis Park in south Etobicoke.

The collision happened in the Long Branch neighbourhood, in the vicinity of 42nd Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a female pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle.

The driver remained on scene.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays in that area.