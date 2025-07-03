Woman wanted for fraud after offering fake immigration services to clients: Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman who was allegedly offering Immigration services to clients in midtown Toronto is now wanted for fraud after her clients learned that the documents she provided them were fake.

According to police, the woman provided immigration services to multiple victims for Canadian citizenship applications and work permits.

Over a two-year period from May 31, 2023 to May 31, 2025, the victims paid the woman and she provided them with documents, police said.

The victims later learned that her services were not legitimate and the documents she provided were fake, police said.

In a news release Thursday, investigators said 43-year-old Maria Corpuz is now wanted for three counts each of fraud under $5,000 and false pretense under $5000, as well as two counts of uttering forged documents.

Corpuz is described as standing five-foot-four with a medium build, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Police said they believe there may be more victims. They are asking her to get a lawyer and turn herself in.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact police.