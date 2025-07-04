62-year-old man killed in apparent murder-suicide in Scarborough identified

A police investigation is underway after two men were found dead inside a home on Chelwood Road in Scarborough on July 2. (Tim Constable/CP24)

Toronto police have identified the man killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a semi-detached home on Chelwood Road, near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East, after concerned family members of two male residents requested that police check on them.

When officers arrived, they found the men with obvious signs of trauma. They were subsequently pronounced dead.

On Friday, homicide investigators identified one of the men as 62-year-old David Foote of Toronto. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim.

The other man, who was 67 years old, is believed to be responsible for the death of Foote, police said.

His identity was not released.

The cause of their deaths is unknown. Investigators also did not provide details about what led to the incident.

Lillian Lewis, who lives next door, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that the men were brothers.

She said she heard from the brothers’ concerned sister on Wednesday afternoon.

“She says she’s calling and she cannot get a response from them, so I went over and knocked on the door - no response - and I told her no response,” Lewis said.

“I was so shocked when the police came and said they passed away. I’m so, so shocked.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell