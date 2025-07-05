Local hockey league says ‘there’s hope’ after being granted one more year to play at Toronto arena

the puck will drop once again at least for one more season, as the local hockey association works to find a new home.

Walking through the halls at Weston Lions Arena, Lesley Bannard expresses relief.

It was feared that the arena located near Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road had seen its last game, and the minor hockey organization she runs would fall apart. Now, she says, “There’s hope for us.”

“There’s hope past this year, which is amazing. The last time he talked, there was no hope past September, potentially,” Bannard said.

Lesley Bannard Lesley Bannard speaks to CTV News Toronto inside Weston Lions Arena. (CTV News)

When CTV News first reported on the story last month, Bannard had been told there would no longer be an ice rink at the arena when Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment transforms it into an MLSE LaunchPad, which would offer free sports programs to local youth.

The first MLSE LaunchPad, located in the downtown neighbourhood of Moss Park, caters mostly to sports played on a court.

Back in June, Bannard said, “All we’re asking for is a chance. A chance to survive.”

The Weston Minor Hockey League had been wondering why they were being pushed out of an arena they had called home since it was built 75 years ago.

Weston Lions Arena The ice hockey rink inside Weston Lions Arena. (CTV News)

There are over 100 players in their house league. Hunter Williams is one who began playing this past season. The seven-year-old expressed sadness over the potential loss, saying, “I want to play one more season here, though.”

After the story was reported, Bannard says community support skyrocketed. She was offered a meeting on July 2.

Weston Lions Arena Weston Lions Arena is pictured here. (CTV News)

Bannard shared that after meeting with MLSE and the city, the league was granted one more season at the arena. She added that the Weston Minor Hockey League has also been working with the city to find a new home for the 2026-27 season.

Final plans for the Weston Lions Arena location have not been revealed.

Councillor Frances Nunziata said in a statement, “I, the city, and Weston Lions all look forward to being able to provide more details once plans are solidified this coming fall.”

In a separate statement, the MLSE Foundation said, “A key part of this process is working diligently with the City of Toronto, local councillors and the community through public consultations to ensure any existing programming, if applicable, will have a suitable alternative location and that the selected space creates opportunity for thousands of local youth to access sport.”

Bannard says she would love to see an ice arena in the final design, “but as long as the community has their say, that’s what matters to me.”

Lesley Bannard A young Lesley Bannard wearing the Weston Lions hockey jersey is seen in this undated photo. (Supplied)

The history of Weston Lions Arena is intertwined with Bannard’s life. She played here as a child and is now a coach. Bannard was even married at centre ice and soon her child will be old enough to skate.

Lesley Bannard wedding Lesley Bannard gets married at centre ice inside Weston Lions Arena. (Supplied)

If this is the end, Bannard sees this season as a chance to say goodbye.

“To have one more year staring at this roof, staring at the gondolas with the big logo on it and staring up at our banner hanging up in the corner there, it’s just going to be a really special year.”