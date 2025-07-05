Man rushed to hospital after Scarborough stabbing

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed near Eglinton and Danforth.

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in Scarborough late Friday night.

In a post to social media, officials say officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road at around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital via emergency run with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.