Police release photo of suspect accused of sexually assaulting person in Toronto washroom

Police say the man in the photos is wanted in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have released photos of a man accused of sexually assaulting one person in a downtown washroom last month.

Police were called to the area of Bay and Temperance streets, west of Yonge Street, on the evening of June 24 and were notified about a sexual assault that occurred in the afternoon.

An unknown man approached a victim in a public washroom and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The man then fled in an unknown direction.

He is described as being in his 40s, five-foot-eight, 140 pounds, and having styled black hair with shaved sides and a black goatee with a beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing glasses, a grey suit, a white dress shirt, a dark-coloured belt, and dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).