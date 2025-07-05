Suspect wanted after restaurant worker injured during robbery in Riverdale

Police say the man in the photos is wanted in connection with a robbery near Danforth and Chester avenues on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for a man after a restaurant employee was injured during a robbery in Riverdale Saturday morning.

Police said the suspect tried to enter a restaurant in the area of Danforth and Chester avenues before opening hours, but staff told him to leave.

He then approached a female employee sitting in the alley behind the restaurant and allegedly brandished a small pocketknife as he grabbed her bag.

Police said the suspect fled on foot eastbound through the alley.

Meanwhile, the employee sustained a minor injury, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, investigators released images of the suspect, described as being in his 40s with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black medical mask, a black baseball cap, a black hoodie, grey pants and black shoes.

Police are requesting anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).