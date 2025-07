Police are on the scene of a collision near Vaughan Road and Kenwood Avenue that sent a cyclist to the hospital on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A teenage cyclist has been rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. for a collision near Kenwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, north of St. Clair Avenue West.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto the teen suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.