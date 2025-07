Police are on the scene of a collision near Vaughan Road and Kenwood Avenue that sent a cyclist to the hospital on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A teenage cyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. for a collision near Kenwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, north of St. Clair Avenue West.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto the teen suffered critical injuries. In a subsequent update, police said his injuries had been deemed non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.