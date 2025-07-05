Toronto police searching for three suspects wanted in east-end robbery

Police are searching for these two vehicles that robbery suspects used to flee. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed one person of money in the city’s east end on Friday.

It happened in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues around 1 a.m.

Police said the victim was walking to his vehicle when three unknown men approached him.

Shortly after, there was a physical altercation during which the victim was struck several times, police said.

The three men allegedly stole the victim’s money and fled in two separate vehicles—a black SUV and a silver sedan.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately five-foot-eight, with a thin build, and wearing all black clothing. Police said he may have an injured left eye.

The second suspect is believed to be a Black male, about five-foot-eight, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a purple face mask.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s, six feet tall, 200 pounds and wearing all black clothing.

On Saturday, police released photos of the two suspect vehicles. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).