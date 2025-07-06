Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Toronto police investigating after a woman in her 20s was struck on Saturday July 5, 2025 (CP24 photo/Jacob Estrin).

A woman in her 40s is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Saturday night.

The crash happened at Park Lawn Road and Kinsdale Boulevard, south of Berry Road.

Toronto police initially said they were called to that area just after 10:30 p.m. for a personal injury collision involving a woman in her 20s.

In a follow-up news release, they said a 46-year-old woman was walking eastbound, crossing Park Lawn Road at Kinsdale Boulevard, when she was hit by a silver vehicle, that was travelling westbound on Kinsdale Boulevard and in the process of making a left turn southbound onto Park Lawn Road.

The pedestrian crossed in the middle of the intersection and was struck by the turning vehicle, they said in a news release.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any charges at this point.

Park Lawn Road was closed between Berry Road and Keywell Court, but has since reopened.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, including local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or a dashcam footage of the areor incident, to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.