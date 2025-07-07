5 in hospital after alleged impaired driver crashes into several parked vehicles and a pedestrian in Scarborough

A driver has been arrested after allegedly crashing into several vehicles in north Scarborough on July 6. (Screengrab from video/Kamran)

Five people have been taken to the hospital after an alleged impaired driver crashed into several parked vehicles, some of which were occupied, and a pedestrian in north Scarborough on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Milliken neighbourhood, near Passmore Avenue and Middlefield Road, just after 9 p.m. and damaged 10 vehicles, police said.

They say the motorist, who is only described as a male, attempted to flee area and was arrested.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they assessed seven people at the scene and transported five patients to a local hospital. All of the injuries are described as minor in nature.

Police said a female pedestrian was also struck by the driver of the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More details to come. This is a breaking news story...